39 health systems ranked by Q3 revenue

Health system financial metrics have shown steady improvement throughout 2024, positioning hospitals for greater financial stability heading into 2025 compared to last year, according to Kaufman Hall.

However, many hospitals remain below pre-pandemic and 2021 financial benchmarks, with third-quarter results highlighting uneven performance and persistent challenges across the sector.

Here are 39 health systems ranked by their third-quarter revenue:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Revenues are for the three months ended Sept. 30.

1. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): $29 billion

2. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): $17.5 billion

3. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): $9.1 billion

4. UPMC (Pittsburgh): $7.7 billion

5. Providence (Renton, Wash.): $7.6 billion

6. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass): $5.2 billion

7. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): $5.1 billion

8. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn): $4.9 billion

9. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): $4.6 billion

10. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City): $4.3 billion

11. Cleveland Clinic: $4 billion

12. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): $4 billion

13. Banner Health (Phoenix): $3.8 billion

14. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): $3.3 billion

15. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): $3.1 billion

16. SSM Health (St. Louis): $2.9 billion

17. New-York Presbyterian (New York City): $2.7 billion

18. Mercy Health (St. Louis): $2.5 billion

19. IU Health (Indianapolis): $2.4 billion

20. Montefiore Health (New York City): $2.3 billion

21. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.): $2.3 billion

22. Henry Ford Health (Detroit): $2.2 billion

23. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): $1.9 billion

24. University Hospitals (Cleveland): $1.6 billion

25. Allina Health (Minneapolis): $1.6 billion

26. Ardent Health (Nashville, Tenn.): $1.5 billion

27. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): $1.3 billion

28. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh): $1.3 billion



29. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.): $1.2 billion



30. Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.): $1 billion

31. Inspira Health (Vineland, N.J.): $983 million

32. HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.): $867 million

33. Brown Health (Providence, R.I.): $848 million

34. ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio): $801 million

35. Legacy Health (Portland): $745 million

36. Nuvance Health (Danbury, Conn.): $741 million

37. Tufts Medicine (Boston): $671 million

38. Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio): $622 million

39. Adena Health (Chillicothe, Ohio): $191 million