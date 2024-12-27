39 health systems ranked by Q3 revenue

Health system financial metrics have shown steady improvement throughout 2024, positioning hospitals for greater financial stability heading into 2025 compared to last year, according to Kaufman Hall.
However, many hospitals remain below pre-pandemic and 2021 financial benchmarks, with third-quarter results highlighting uneven performance and persistent challenges across the sector.
Here are 39 health systems ranked by their third-quarter revenue:
Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Revenues are for the three months ended Sept. 30.
1. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): $29 billion
2. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): $17.5 billion
3. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): $9.1 billion
4. UPMC (Pittsburgh): $7.7 billion
5. Providence (Renton, Wash.): $7.6 billion
6. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass): $5.2 billion
7. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): $5.1 billion
8. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn): $4.9 billion
9. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): $4.6 billion
10. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City): $4.3 billion
11. Cleveland Clinic: $4 billion
12. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): $4 billion
13. Banner Health (Phoenix): $3.8 billion
14. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): $3.3 billion
15. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): $3.1 billion
16. SSM Health (St. Louis): $2.9 billion
17. New-York Presbyterian (New York City): $2.7 billion
18. Mercy Health (St. Louis): $2.5 billion
19. IU Health (Indianapolis): $2.4 billion
20. Montefiore Health (New York City): $2.3 billion
21. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.): $2.3 billion
22. Henry Ford Health (Detroit): $2.2 billion
23. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): $1.9 billion
24. University Hospitals (Cleveland): $1.6 billion
25. Allina Health (Minneapolis): $1.6 billion
26. Ardent Health (Nashville, Tenn.): $1.5 billion
27. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): $1.3 billion
28. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh): $1.3 billion
29. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.): $1.2 billion
30. Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.): $1 billion
31. Inspira Health (Vineland, N.J.): $983 million
32. HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.): $867 million
33. Brown Health (Providence, R.I.): $848 million
34. ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio): $801 million
35. Legacy Health (Portland): $745 million
36. Nuvance Health (Danbury, Conn.): $741 million
37. Tufts Medicine (Boston): $671 million
38. Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio): $622 million
39. Adena Health (Chillicothe, Ohio): $191 million