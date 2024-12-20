Epic's top 10 moves of '24

Epic maintained its busy pace in 2024, with new health system deals and product launches.

Here are the EHR giant's 10 biggest moves of the year, as reported by Becker's:

1. Founder and CEO Judy Faulkner, 81, revealed plans in September to keep the company private and employee-owned after she's gone.

2. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth finished its $660 million Epic rollout in early 2024.

3. Epic increased its U.S. market share lead among acute care hospitals in May, with the EHR now covering more than half of all hospital beds in the country, before going No. 1 worldwide and reporting 2023 revenues of $4.9 billion in July.

4. Adventist Health, a 28-hospital system based in Roseville, Calif., said in August it planned to switch to Epic from Oracle Health, aka Cerner.

5. Epic fought an antitrust lawsuit from data startup Particle Health beginning in September.

6. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System completed a $500 million transition to Epic in the fall.

7. Epic pushed further into data exchange with plans in August to move all its hospital and health system clients to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, or TEFCA, a government-sponsored interoperability network.

8. Epic started collaborating with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and healthcare artificial intelligence company Abridge in July and Microsoft in October to develop generative AI tools for nurses.

9. Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Health System earmarked $380 million in September for a new Epic EHR.

10. Epic unveiled dozens of new EHR products in the works at its annual Users Group Meeting in August, including staff scheduling apps, conversational search and a MyChart AI chatbot.