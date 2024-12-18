Johns Hopkins Medicine inks AI deal with Abridge

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine inked a deal Dec. 18 with Abridge to launch the company's generative AI-powered clinical documentation across the health system.

Johns Hopkins is the latest health system to partner with Abridge, which offers an app that ambiently records patient encounters then drafts a clinical note for the EHR. The organization plans to offer the tool to its 6,700 clinicians spanning six hospitals and 40 patient-care centers.

"We're excited for the opportunity to provide our clinicians with a tool to ease documentation burden," said Manisha Loss, MD, associate chief medical information officer of Johns Hopkins Medicine, in a Dec. 18 statement shared with Becker's. "Abridge was created by clinicians to capture the patient story, and drafts notes in an authentic, clinical voice."

Abridge's other big health system deals in 2024 include Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health and Irving, Texas-based Christus Health.