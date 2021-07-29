Cerner in the headlines: 11 latest stories

​​From a round of executive departures to its ongoing EHR modernization project with the Department of Veterans Affairs, here are 11 updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in July.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Saint Vincent Hospital, part of Tenet Healthcare in Dallas, pushed back the launch of its new Cerner EHR system until early next year because of an ongoing nurses strike at the Worcester, Mass.-based hospital.

2. Ed Enyeart joined workers' compensation digital health company Bardavon Health Innovations as CFO, where he will work alongside his former co-worker, former Cerner President Zane Burke. Mr. Enyeart joins Bardavon after spending almost 26 years at Cerner, most recently serving as senior vice president of client financial operations.

3. The price tag of the Department of Veteran Affairs' Cerner EHR rollout may go up another $2.5 billion, putting the new system at $18.5 billion total.

4. David Bradshaw resigned from his post as senior vice president of consumer and employer solutions at Cerner. He joined the EHR vendor in March 2019.

5. ​​Ben Hilmes was chosen to serve as chief integration officer of Adventist Health. Before joining the Roseville, Calif.-based health system, Mr. Hilmes was a Cerner senior vice president at Adventist.

6. Baystate Health expanded its 20-year relationship with Cerner through the launch of a digital platform that will integrate the Springfield, Mass.-based health system's clinical care delivery and financing systems.

7. El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center said it will implement a new Cerner EHR.

8. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough confirmed that the VA will continue to work with Cerner for its EHR rollout after wrapping up a 12-week review. He has expressed a commitment to use Cerner so that active duty military members and veterans have their files on the same system.

9. Signify Health, a healthcare technology company that provides in-home care and management services, welcomed former Cerner executive Sam Pettijohn as its new chief growth officer. Mr. Pettijohn most recently served as senior vice president of client relationships at Cerner, where he was responsible for sales, delivery and sustaining client relationships. He spent more than 25 years at the EHR vendor.

10. The Department of Veterans Affairs said it will pause its Cerner EHR deployment until the end of 2021.

11. Fresh off announcing its transition to a hybrid work model, Cerner now is planning to sell its Kansas City, Kan.-based Continuous Campus and consolidate employees at two other office locations.