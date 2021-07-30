Cerner revenue up 10% in Q2, but net earnings fall 75%: 5 things to know 

Cerner posted $1.457 billion in revenue for the second quarter of 2021 and $32.7 million in net earnings, the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR vendor reported July 30.

Five things to know:

1. Cerner's revenue in the second quarter was up 10 percent from $1.33 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

2. The company reported $32.7 million in net earnings, down 75 percent from $134.7 million during the same time period last year.

3. Cerner's professional services division led the company's revenue drivers for the second quarter at $537.1 million.

4. Following professional services, the company saw the most revenue through its managed services at $320.8 million; support and maintenance at $259.6 million; and licensed software at $175.2 million.

5. The company said it expects its third quarter revenue to increase 6 percent from its third quarter of 2020 revenue.