9 recent EHR contracts, go-lives
Here are nine healthcare organizations that recently announced plans to implement a new EHR or deployed a new system.
- Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System began the implementation process for a new Epic EHR as part of its affiliation with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
- Petersburg Medical Center moved forward with plans to replace its current six-year-old EHR with a new Cerner system, which will cost $1.3 million.
- MedStar St. Mary's Hospital went live on Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health's EHR system.
- The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services said it will implement a Cerner EHR so its 12 facilities can share health records on a single, unified platform.
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Regional Campuses went live on the Little Rock-based health system's Epic EHR.
- North Carolina's Durham County Department of Public Health said it is transitioning its EHR system to Epic.
- Sanford, Fla.-based True Health completed an Emerge conversion to the athenaHealth EMR as a part of its merger with the Watertown, Mass.-based health system.
- The 377th Medical Group at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico announced it will transition to a new EHR system, which is based on Cerner's Millennium EHR and tailored to meet the Defense Department's needs.
- DeRidder, La.-based Beauregard Health System went live with Meditech's Expanse EHR.
More articles on EHRs:
100 mass vaccination sites now using Epic's platform
Cerner ramps up data business as company looks to grow: 5 details
How Epic, Cerner are supporting COVID-19 mass vaccination sites
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.