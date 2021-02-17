9 recent EHR contracts, go-lives

Here are nine healthcare organizations that recently announced plans to implement a new EHR or deployed a new system.

More articles on EHRs:

100 mass vaccination sites now using Epic's platform

Cerner ramps up data business as company looks to grow: 5 details

How Epic, Cerner are supporting COVID-19 mass vaccination sites

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.