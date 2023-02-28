32 new community hospitals, patent lawsuit win: 11 Oracle Cerner headlines from February

From signing 32 community hospital contracts to winning a federal patent infringement lawsuit, here are 11 times Becker's reported on EHR vendor Oracle Cerner in the past month.

1. A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs official said the rollout of the Oracle Cerner EHR could be delayed further because of its research functionality and academic affiliations, FedScoop reported Feb. 22, the latest in a series of recent headlines about the problematic VA EHR implementation.

2. Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Hospital renewed its Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Stage Seven award, a designation that was given to the pediatric hospital for the effective use of its Oracle Cerner EHR, on Feb. 21.

3. Oracle Cerner continued its expansion into the Middle East, as the U.S. State Department cleared a $250 million sale of health IT services to Kuwait's Military Medical Command, GovConWire reported Feb. 15.

4. Oracle Cerner signed a contract with technology consulting company Accenture to provide additional training to VA clinicians on the Cerner EHR, FedScoop reported Feb. 14.

5. Oracle Cerner said Feb. 13 that 32 community, critical access and specialty hospitals selected the Oracle Cerner CommunityWorks EHR system in 2022.

6. Oracle Cerner was named the No. 4 overall health IT software suite in the 2023 Best in KLAS awards Feb. 8.

7. Oracle Health Chair David Feinberg, MD, was named to the board of Intus Care, which is developing a predictive analytics platform focused on geriatrics, Feb. 7.

8. Oracle Cerner won a federal patent infringement lawsuit, and the company that sued the EHR vendor was ordered to pay its attorney fees totaling about $925,000, Becker's reported Feb. 7.

9. An EHR from Oracle Cerner and other health IT vendors rolled out to 11 military treatment facilities Feb. 6.

10. King's College Hospital London, based in Dubai, selected the Oracle Cerner cloud system to power its EHR system Feb. 6.

11. Oracle Cerner signed a 10-year deal Feb. 1 with the Nova Scotia Health Authority and Halifax-based IWK Health to implement an EHR system for 1 million patients in the Canadian province.