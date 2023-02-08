Dr. David Feinberg joins board of predictive analytics company

Oracle Health Chair David Feinberg, MD, has been named to the board of Intus Care, which is developing a predictive analytics platform focused on geriatrics.

"As CEO of Cerner, and now in his role at Oracle, few people understand the healthcare IT landscape and the importance of empowering care providers with better technologies like David does," Intus Care CEO Robbie Felton said in a Feb. 7 company news release. "He recognizes the value of leveraging patient data in more meaningful ways, a mission which Intus Care shares."

Prior to joining Cerner as CEO in 2021, Dr. Feinberg was vice president of Google Health, president and CEO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, and president and CEO of Los-Angeles based UCLA Health.