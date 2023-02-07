Company ordered to pay Oracle Cerner $925K over failed EHR patent lawsuit

Oracle Cerner has won a federal patent infringement lawsuit, and the company that sued the EHR vendor was ordered to pay its attorney fees totaling about $925,000.

In 2017, software company CliniComp sued Cerner in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, alleging it violated a patent for a remote health IT hosting technology. A judge ruled in Cerner's favor in November. CliniComp has appealed the decision, court records show.

Law360 first reported the news about the attorney fees Feb. 6.