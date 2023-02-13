32 community hospitals opt for Oracle Cerner

Oracle Cerner said 32 community, critical access and specialty hospitals selected the Oracle Cerner CommunityWorks EHR system in 2022.
CommunityWorks provides smaller hospitals and health systems with access to Oracle Cerner's EHR system, according to a Feb. 13 release from Oracle.
Here are some of the hospitals that selected the EHR system in 2022:
- Uintah Basin Healthcare, based in Roosevelt, Utah.
- Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, based in Brattleboro, Vt.
- Sierra Vista Hospital, based in Consequences, N.M.
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, based in Brawley, Calif.
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital, based in Carrollton, Mo.