What's going on at the VA? A timeline of recent Oracle Cerner implementation news

In 2018, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs tapped Cerner to overhaul its EHR system. Recently, a series of slowdowns, legislative spats and open letters have again turned attention to the VA's EHR overhaul process.
A rundown of recent VA Oracle Cerner news:
- On Jan. 13, consulting firm Booz Allen was cleared to resume work as the program manager on the Oracle Cerner VA installation task order.
- On Jan. 25, multiple VA facilities across the U.S. experienced an EHR slowdown as part of an update.
- On Jan. 30, Don Johnson, the former head of Oracle Health engineering, left the company.
- On Jan. 30, Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale was appointed as chair of the House Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization.
- On Jan. 31, Mr. Rosendale introduced legislation, co-sponsored by Rep. Mike Bost, that would scrap the Oracle Cerner EHR program.
- On Feb. 3, it was reported that House Democrats were working on their own VA IT overhaul that would not scrap Oracle Cerner.
- On Feb. 3, Oracle Executive Vice President Ken Glueck penned an open letter urging lawmakers not to abandon the Cerner EHR.
- On Feb. 7, California Rep. Mark Takano pushed back on Mr. Rosendale's proposed legislation.
- On Feb. 7, Mr. Bost said he was open "to any idea that holds VA and Oracle Cerner accountable, but the time for half-measures and tinkering around the edges is over."