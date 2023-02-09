What's going on at the VA? A timeline of recent Oracle Cerner implementation news

Noah Schwartz -

In 2018, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs tapped Cerner to overhaul its EHR system. Recently, a series of slowdowns, legislative spats and open letters have again turned attention to the VA's EHR overhaul process.

A rundown of recent VA Oracle Cerner news:

 

  1. On Jan. 13, consulting firm Booz Allen was cleared to resume work as the program manager on the Oracle Cerner VA installation task order.

  2. On Jan. 25, multiple VA facilities across the U.S. experienced an EHR slowdown as part of an update.

  3. On Jan. 30, Don Johnson, the former head of Oracle Health engineering, left the company.

  4. On Jan. 30, Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale was appointed as chair of the House Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization.

  5. On Jan. 31, Mr. Rosendale introduced legislation, co-sponsored by Rep. Mike Bost, that would scrap the Oracle Cerner EHR program. 

  6. On Feb. 3, it was reported that House Democrats were working on their own VA IT overhaul that would not scrap Oracle Cerner.

  7. On Feb. 3, Oracle Executive Vice President Ken Glueck penned an open letter urging lawmakers not to abandon the Cerner EHR.

  8. On Feb. 7, California Rep. Mark Takano pushed back on Mr. Rosendale's proposed legislation.

  9. On Feb. 7, Mr. Bost said he was open "to any idea that holds VA and Oracle Cerner accountable, but the time for half-measures and tinkering around the edges is over."

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars