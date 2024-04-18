Health systems undergoing rebrands

In highly competitive markets, hospitals and health systems are rebranding to differentiate themselves and stand out from competitors.
Here are six hospitals and health systems that have undergone rebrands since Jan. 16:
- Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System transitioned to its new name University of Michigan Health-Sparrow.
- Renton, Wash.-based Providence began implementing new signage at Spokane, Wash.-based Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital. This move is a part of Providence's initiative in which all of its hospitals are transitioning to adopt the unified identity of Providence alongside the St. Joseph Cross logo.
- Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health rebranded two children's hospitals.
- Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System said it is changing its name to Powers Health, effective July 1.
- Helena-West Helena, Ark.-based Helena Regional Medical Center has been renamed Progressive Health of Helena.
- Hillsboro (Ill.) Area Hospital rebranded to Hillsboro Health.