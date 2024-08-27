Why a North Carolina hospital is taking on AdventHealth's name

St. Luke's Hospital in Columbus, N.C., will be rebranded under the AdventHealth name following the Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based health system's takeover of its management, Asheville Citizen Times reported Aug. 27.

St. Luke's will soon be renamed AdventHealth Polk. The hospital was previously managed by Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health since 2008.

St. Luke's spokesperson Dean Graves told the publication that the board decided to adopt the AdventHealth name due to its "national brand standard," which Atrium lacked 16 years ago.