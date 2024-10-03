Trinity rebrands Iowa health system

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health has rebranded Genesis Health System in Davenport, Iowa, as MercyOne Genesis.

The blue Genesis logo will be replaced with a green MercyOne logo with a cross, which represents the organizations' faith-based backgrounds. Both Genesis and MercyOne were founded by the Sisters of Mercy.

All Genesis hospitals, clinics and care sites will adopt the new MercyOne Genesis name. Signage will be replaced at more than 150 locations in the coming months. The MercyOne Genesis name and logo will also appear in advertising, stationery, forms, social media and on the website.

"We joined MercyOne 17 months ago to leverage the skill, talent and scale of national and regional resources while also keeping a local presence for our Quad-Cities region," MercyOne Eastern Iowa Division President Jordan Voigt said in an Oct. 2 news release. "Our new name and brand, MercyOne Genesis, signify these efforts."

Genesis serves 17 counties in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois and employs nearly 5,000 people. In March 2023, Genesis joined West Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne, a 19-hospital system that was acquired by Trinity in September 2022.

"The Genesis West Campus is the site where the Sisters of Mercy established the first Iowa hospital in 1869," MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz said. "Genesis is a special addition to our MercyOne family, with its quality clinical care and amazing people. Together, we are stronger as we shape a framework to enhance access to personalized, convenient healthcare across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois."