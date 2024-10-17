Alabama health system rebrands amid $250M expansion: 4 notes

An Alabama health system unveiled its new name in October amid a $250 million expansion.

Here are four things to know:

1. Foley, Ala.-based South Baldwin Regional Medical Center became Baldwin Health on Oct. 15.

2. The rebranding coincides with a $250 million, 185,000-square-foot expansion at the hospital set to open in late October. That includes a dedicated women and children's unit, an outpatient surgery center and the doubling of capacity for high-acuity intensive care patients.

3. "We've operated as a healthcare system for some time now, and we're excited to move forward with a name that is truly reflective of our services and the communities we serve," Baldwin Health CEO Margaret Roley said in an Oct. 15 statement. "In addition to main campus expansion, we've grown with our communities, meeting the healthcare needs of our neighbors beyond Foley and South Baldwin."

4. The health system has more than 25 locations, with newly added specialties including neurospine, and a 70-physician medical group. The former South Baldwin Medical Group will now be known as Baldwin Health Medical Group.