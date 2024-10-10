Yale New Haven Health rebrands urgent care after acquisition

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has rebranded its urgent care centers.

The health system acquired PhysicianOne Urgent Care in 2023, and officially started renaming the 23 facilities with the Sept. 23 launch of Yale New Haven Health Urgent Care in Fairfield, Conn.

"The opening of Yale New Haven Health Urgent Care in Fairfield marks an exciting milestone as we continue to advance access to high-quality, same-day access to urgent care services throughout Connecticut," Yale New Haven Health CEO Christopher O'Connor said in a statement.

Yale New Haven Health Urgent Care also offers 24/7 telehealth.