7 key consumer-centric moves CVS made in the last year

CVS and other pharmacy retail chains have been revamping their businesses in recent years to meet consumer demands for better healthcare access and convenience.

Below is a brief timeline of key healthcare consumerism moves CVS has made in the past year:

April 29, 2020: CVS rolled out new telehealth services through its retail MinuteClinic, allowing patients to select a virtual E-Clinic visit with a local MinuteClinic provider for nonemergency conditions, including common illnesses, injuries and skin conditions.

May 28, 2020: CVS began using self-driving vehicles for prescription delivery via a partnership with technology company Nuro.

July 8, 2020: CVS developed Spoken Rx, a new feature on its app that can read prescription labels outloud for visually impaired patients. The company said by the end of 2021, the labels will be available in all CVS Pharmacy locations.

July 30, 2020: CVS became the first national retailer to offer contactless Venmo and PayPal technology at checkout registers. PayPal has partnered with national retailers before, but the payment options required customers to enter a PIN or swipe a card, so the systems were not contactless.

Aug. 11, 2020: Then-CVS CEO Larry Merlo said the company is continuing to convert its stores into HealthHubs after pausing some construction earlier in the year. He said the company's plan to have 1,500 HealthHubs by the end of 2021 remains on track, despite the construction slowdown.

Sept. 15, 2020: CVS Health began offering Aetna commercial and CVS Caremark members a one-year subscription to Apple Fitness+.

Feb. 19, 2021: CVS inked a partnership with Lyft to provide free or discounted rides for those who live in underserved communities and need transportation to a CVS pharmacy for their vaccine shot.

