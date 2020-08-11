CVS HealthHub rollout resumes

CVS Health resumed converting its stores into HealthHubs after pausing some construction in late March, according to Forbes.

CVS chief Larry Merlo said the company's plan to have 1,500 HealthHubs by the end of next year remains on track, despite the construction slowdown.

CVS opened 50 HealthHub stores in the U.S. last year, and was planning to open another 600 to 650 in 2020 before the pandemic spread in the U.S.

CVS Health CEO Lary Merlo said that about 205 HealthHubs are operating currently across the U.S. This is up from about 100 in May.

HealthHubs are CVS' redesigned health-focused concept stores that have space dedicated to helping customers manage such chronic conditions as diabetes, hypertension and asthma.

Each store features an expanded health clinic with a lab for blood testing and health screenings as well as wellness rooms equipped to handle yoga classes and seminars.

The stores also have more shelf space for health-focused products, such as medical equipment and supplies for diabetes care and sleep apnea.

CVS opened its first three HealthHub locations in Houston in 2019, and has since expanded.

