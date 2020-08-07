Most physicians think antibiotic overprescription is still an issue, study finds

Most physicians think inappropriate antibiotic prescription is a pervasive problem that needs intervention, according to survey results released Aug. 6 by Pew Research Center and the American Medical Association.

The survey gathered responses from 1,550 primary care physicians between August and October 2018. Here are some of its key findings:

Sixty percent of respondents reported that while they believe antibiotic overprescription is a problem, they think they prescribe antibiotics more appropriately than their peers.





Seventy-two percent of respondents reported believing antibiotic stewardship programs need to be implemented in healthcare facilities.





Seventy-nine percent of respondents reported they thought antibiotic stewardship programs would be ineffective without patient education efforts.





Forty-seven percent of respondents reported they would need significant assistance to establish an antibiotic stewardship program in their practice.

