Pharmacists society forms diversity task force

The American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists named 18 of its members to a task force on racial diversity, equity and inclusion Aug. 6.

The task force is assigned to take inventory of the society's efforts on racial diversity, equity and inclusion on issues facing Black Americans and make recommendations on new or enhanced efforts the group can take when it comes to:

governance and committees, such as the society and its foundation boards of directors, commissions, councils, sections and forums, House of Delegates, committees on nominations, and advisory bodies

education and training

research

advocacy

publications

marketing and communications

The task force will be chaired by Paul Walker, PharmD, assistant dean of experiential education and community engagement and clinical professor in the department of clinical pharmacy at the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy in Ann Arbor. He also serves on the society's board of directors.

The task force will begin working in early August and plans to present recommendations to the society's board in January.

