32 pharmacies ranked by customer satisfaction

Good Neighbor Pharmacy was the highest-ranked pharmacy in the U.S. for the second year in a row in terms of customer satisfaction, according to consumer insight firm J.D. Power's annual pharmacy satisfaction survey.

The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Pharmacy Study, released Aug. 5, measures customer satisfaction by surveying more than 12,000 customers who filled a prescription in the three months before the survey period of May to June. J.D. Power looks at metrics such as cost, customer service, and billing and payment services to determine its rankings.

The top-rated chain brick-and-mortar pharmacies for customer satisfaction, along with their index score out of 1,000:

Good Neighbor Pharmacy (915)



Health Mart (905)



Rite Aid (861)



Walgreens (849)



CVS/pharmacy (845)

The top-rated mass merchandiser brick-and-mortar pharmacies for customer satisfaction, along with their index score out of 1,000:

Sam's Club (885)



Costco (870) (tie)



CVS/pharmacy inside Target (870) (tie)



Walmart (850)

The top-rated supermarket brick-and-mortar pharmacies for customer satisfaction, along with their index score out of 1,000:

Wegmans (904)



Publix (889)



Winn Dixie (883)



H-E-B (878)



ShopRite (876)



Stop and Shop (871)



Albertsons (867)



Kroger (866)



Fry's Pharmacy (860) (tie)



Giant (860) (tie)



Giant Eagle (844)



Hy-Vee (843)



King Soopers (837)



Safeway (829)

The top-rated mail-order pharmacies, along with their index score out of 1,000:

Humana Pharmacy (904)



OptumRx (886) (tie)



Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy (886) (tie)



Walmart Pharmacy Mail Services (876)



Express Scripts (871)



Cigna Home Delivery Pharmacy Program (861)



CVS Caremark (852)



Aetna Rx Home Delivery (845)



AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (828)

