Fitbit unveils health equity research initiative: 4 details

Fitbit is launching a health equity research initiative that aims to support researchers who are working on projects that address health disparities in underserved patient populations, according to an April 14 news release.

Four details:

1. Under the initiative, Fitbit will award up to $500,000 in the wearable device company's products and services to researchers working on health equity projects.

2. Researchers will have access to Fitbit devices and services that collect activity, sleep and heart rate data as well as health coaching services.

3. Fitbit said it hopes to support early career researchers who are investigating health disparities and looking to improve health outcomes in underserved populations.

4. Google acquired Fitbit in January for $2.1 billion.

