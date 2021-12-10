The 11 most expensive hospital capital projects in 2021

Eleven capital projects of more than $1.5 billion were announced, broke ground or were completed in 2021.

1. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Cost: $11.5 billion

Project: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., is expanding patient care through its six-year project to improve cancer-focused research and clinical care. It will also research illnesses such as sickle cell disease as well as upgrade technology.

2. Destination Medical Center

Cost: $5.6 billion

Project: Destination Medical Center, backed by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is planning a six-district site with new offices, housing, hotels, restaurants, schools, shops, public space and transportation.

3. UC Davis Health

Cost: $3.75 billion

Project: Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health is planning to invest in a 16-bed inpatient hospital and a five-story pavilion, which will house 700 licensed beds.

4. Nationwide Children's Hospital

Cost: $3.3 billion

Project: Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital unveiled a strategic plan in June to build new facilities and advance pediatric care. It will also add an inpatient hospital tower that mirrors the current building.

5. University of California San Diego Medical Center

Cost: $2.5 billion-$3 billion

Project: University of California San Diego Medical Center broke ground on the first phase of its 15-year project, which includes a 250,000-square-foot outpatient pavilion. There are a total of five phases.

6. U.S. Veterans Affairs medical complex

Cost: $2 billion

Project: The U.S. Veterans Affairs medical complex in Aurora, Colo., has been creating an 11-building hospital campus.

7. Massachusetts General Hospital

Cost: $2 billion

Project: Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston received approval from the Boston Planning Development Agency board for a 1 million-square-foot expansion that includes two patient care towers, additional beds and new facilities for cardiac and cancer patients.

8. UPMC

Cost: $2 billion

Project: Pittsburgh-based UPMC is building three digitally centered specialty hospitals: the UPMC Heart and Transplant Hospital, UPMC Hillman Cancer Hospital and UPMC Vision and Rehabilitation Hospital.

9. OSU Wexner Medical Center

Cost: $1.79 billion

Project: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus is constructing a hospital that will have about 820 beds in private rooms and will enhance research, clinical training and patient care.

10. Penn Medicine

Cost: $1.6 billion

Project: Penn Medicine opened its new 17-story hospital in Philadelphia on Oct. 30. It has 504 private patient rooms and 47 operating rooms.

11. Loma Linda University Medical Center

Cost: $1.5 billion

Project: Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center opened a new, 1 million-square-foot medical campus in August. It features a 16-story, 320-bed hospital for adults and a nine-story expansion of the children's hospital.