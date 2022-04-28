8 health systems opening hospitals

Several hospital openings by health systems have taken place or been announced, advanced or delayed in April. Here are eight reported by Becker's:

1. UnityPoint Health opens $38.4M hospital

UnityPoint Health opened its $38.4 million replacement hospital in Marshalltown, Iowa, the Des Moines, Iowa-based organization said April 27.

2. Duke Health, UNC Health fight for beds in North Carolina

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Chapel Hill-based University of North Carolina Health are competing to add beds in the state, WUNC reported April 25.

Duke wants to add 68 beds to its main hospital in Durham. UNC Health is proposing 34 additional beds to a hospital it is planning in Research Triangle Park, UNC Hospitals-RTP, which was already approved for 40 beds and two operating rooms. With the additional 34 beds, the UNC Hospitals-RTP project is expected to cost $279 million.

3. HCA subsidiary plans $350M Kentucky hospital

TriStar Greenview Regional, a subsidiary of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, has applied to build a $350 million acute care hospital with 72 beds in Bowling Green, Ky., Bowling Green Daily News reported April 21.

4. AdventHealth, HCA compete to add beds in North Carolina

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth and Nashville-based HCA Healthcare are both planning to submit a certificate of need application to fill 67 beds in Buncombe County, N.C., MY40 reported April 21.

AdventHealth's plan includes a facility with 67 patient rooms, labor and delivery care with a cesarean section operating room, surgery services, an emergency department, diagnostic imaging and lab services.

5. Banner Health plans hospital in Arizona

Phoenix-based Banner Health is planning to build a four-story, 330,000-square-foot medical center in the suburb of Buckeye.

6. Mayo Clinic breaks ground on $198M Wisconsin hospital

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System broke ground on its 70-bed hospital in La Crosse, Wis., on April 12. The project is estimated to cost $198 million, a spokesperson told Becker's.

7. 170-bed Nevada hospital opens

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center in Reno opened to the public April 4 and adds 170 beds to the region, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. The hospital is part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

8. Building costs balloon for Centura hospital; opening delayed till next year

The opening of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health's new hospital has been delayed and will carry a higher price tag, The Gazette reported April 4.