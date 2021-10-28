18 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Here are 18 hospitals or health systems that have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last two weeks:

1. UChicago Medicine plans expansion, microhospital in Indiana

University of Chicago Medicine is planning to build a 116,000-square-foot medical facility with a microhospital in northwest Indiana.

2. Atrium, Novant battle for hospital beds in North Carolina

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Novant Health, the biggest health systems in Charlotte, are competing to add more hospital beds in Mecklenburg County.

3. New Penn Medicine hospital to open Oct. 30

Penn Medicine's new 1.5 million-square-foot pavilion on the Hospital of the University of Philadelphia campus — which opens Oct. 30 — received a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Healthcare Gold Certification, becoming the largest certified project in the world to do so.

4. Children's Health to nearly triple bed count at 1 campus

To keep up with its growing population, Dallas-based Children's Health on Oct. 26 broke ground on its 300,000-square-foot tower at its Plano, Texas, campus, which will increase the total number of beds from 72 to 212.

5. Wisconsin hospital to expand ED through $100M project

The ThedaCare board of trustees approved a $100 million investment to enhance services at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah (Wis.), which includes an expanded emergency department.

6. Colorado hospital begins $76.5M in renovations

Fort Collins, Colo.-based UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital broke ground on its two-year, $76.5 million renovation.

7. Georgia hospital completes ED expansion, starts building $400M patient tower

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett opened its expanded emergency department Oct. 18 and recently received approval from the Georgia Department of Community Health for a new 10-story tower.

8. Virginia hospital breaks ground on $50M expansion

Bon Secours held a ceremonial wall-breaking Oct. 20 for its $48.5 million, 48,000-square-foot expansion of Mechanicsville, Va.-based Memorial Regional Medical Center.

9. BayCare breaks ground on new Florida hospital

Construction began Oct. 18 for the new Plant City-based South Florida Baptist Hospital, which was originally scheduled for August but was delayed because of a surge of COVID-19 cases.

10. New York hospital opens $44M expansion

A 25,000-square-foot, $44 million addition to Montefiore New Rochelle (N.Y.) Hospital is now open, which includes a health center, redesigned emergency department and improved radiology unit.

11. Baptist Health, Encompass Health to build $41.7M rehab hospital

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health and Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health are teaming up to build and operate a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Louisville after receiving a certificate of need.

12. Steward to move forward with building new Utah hospital

Dallas-based Steward Health Care is moving forward with its plan to build a new hospital in Washington City, Utah, despite some concerns from community members that the project would be abandoned.

13. UNC Health hospital to open Nov. 1 after COVID delays

UNC Health Rex Holly Springs (N.C.) Hospital has rescheduled its opening for Nov. 1 now that the number of COVID-19 cases has declined in the area.

14. HCA opens $9.7M freestanding ED in Florida

HCA Healthcare opened its new $9.7 million freestanding emergency department Oct. 18 in Davenport, Fla., called ChampionsGate Emergency.

15. Duke Health acquires 10 lots for expansion

Duke University Health System purchased 10 lots for $3.1 million in Mebane, N.C., which a spokesperson said will potentially be used for an office building.

16. U of Iowa breaks ground on $395M hospital campus

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics broke ground Oct. 14 on its hospital campus in North Liberty, Iowa.

17. $2B Mass General Hospital expansion gets city board OK

Massachusetts General Hospital received approval Oct. 14 from the Boston Planning and Development Agency board for a 1 million-square-foot, $2 billion expansion.

18. Riverside Health System proposes 50-bed hospital in Virginia

Riverside Health System in Newport News, Va., is planning to build a 50-bed hospital in Virginia.