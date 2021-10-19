Steward to move forward with building new Utah hospital

Dallas-based Steward Health Care is moving forward with its plan to build a new hospital in Washington City, Utah, despite some concerns from community members that the project would be abandoned.

Community members in the area raised concerns after Steward announced in late September that it would sell its existing five Utah hospitals to Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. The planned Utah hospital is not part of the acquisition.

Despite these concerns, Steward said it will be building the new facility, despite a slight delay in the projected groundbreaking of the hospital.

Steward said the new 120,000-square-foot Utah hospital would offer a range of care, including orthopedics, cardiovascular care, neurosurgery and other outpatient services.

Construction is slated to take place in two phases. The first phase will add 44 beds, and the second phase will add 36 more beds.

Steward expects the facility to begin serving patients in late 2023.