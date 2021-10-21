Georgia hospital completes ED expansion, starts building $400M patient tower

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett opened its expanded emergency department Oct. 18 and recently received approval from the Georgia Department of Community Health for a new 10-story tower.

The 407,000-square-foot tower will have 162 inpatient beds and will cost $400 million, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Oct. 21.

The plans for the tower also include a five-story medical office building for outpatient imaging, ambulatory surgery and physician practices, according to an Oct. 20 news release.

The $57 million expansion of the emergency department is double the size of the original at more than 75,000 square feet, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It has a redesigned trauma area and more exam rooms and observation beds.

"Northside believes that access to care is of the utmost importance and realized that a county with close to a million residents needed a bigger emergency department footprint," said CEO Debbie Mitcham. "With the completion of this project, emergency room capacity will double, thus increasing the ability to not only take care of more Gwinnett County residents, but take care of them more efficiently."

The tower is expected to be completed in 2023.