17 hospitals and health systems planning upgrades, expansions

The following 17 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since July 29:
- Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed is seeking approval to build two new hospitals in the state of North Carolina.
- East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry has expanded its detox unit.
- Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center in Long Beach, Calif., is planning a $387 million renovation project.
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer (Ind.) is preparing for a $28 million upgrade.
- UChicago Medicine has begun construction on a new multispecialty care center and microhospital in Crown Point, Ind.
- New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Cohen Children's Medical Center opened a new pediatric surgical center Aug. 9.
- San Antonio-based University Health will open its new Women's and Children's Hospital in 2023.
- Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth announced details of the first phase in repurposing the Holy Land Experience theme park site in Orlando, Fla.
- Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital is planning to build a new hospital in North Port, Fla.
- HCA's Florida Fawcett Hospital began construction on a $60 million expansion and renovation project in Port Charlotte, Fla.
- St. Louis VA Health's John Cochran Veterans Hospital is planning a $1 billion renovation.
- Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital is continuing to plan a $45 million expansion.
- Memorial Hermann Cypress in Texas is preparing a $71.8 million expansion project.
- Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center has revealed its $100 million emergency department expansion.
- Memorial Health System of Marietta, Ohio, plans to build a new medical center for $20 million in Athens, Ohio.
- Tampa, Fla.-based BayCare seeks to open a new hospital in Manatee County, Fla., by the end of 2025.
- Penn Highlands Healthcare in Tyrone, Pa., announced it plans to construct a new $22 million behavioral health center.