17 hospitals and health systems planning upgrades, expansions

The following 17 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since July 29:

Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed is seeking approval to build two new hospitals in the state of North Carolina.



East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry has expanded its detox unit.



Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center in Long Beach, Calif., is planning a $387 million renovation project.



Franciscan Health Rensselaer (Ind.) is preparing for a $28 million upgrade.



UChicago Medicine has begun construction on a new multispecialty care center and microhospital in Crown Point, Ind.



New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Cohen Children's Medical Center opened a new pediatric surgical center Aug. 9.



San Antonio-based University Health will open its new Women's and Children's Hospital in 2023.



Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth announced details of the first phase in repurposing the Holy Land Experience theme park site in Orlando, Fla.



Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital is planning to build a new hospital in North Port, Fla.



HCA's Florida Fawcett Hospital began construction on a $60 million expansion and renovation project in Port Charlotte, Fla.



St. Louis VA Health's John Cochran Veterans Hospital is planning a $1 billion renovation.



Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital is continuing to plan a $45 million expansion.

Memorial Hermann Cypress in Texas is preparing a $71.8 million expansion project.



Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center has revealed its $100 million emergency department expansion.



Memorial Health System of Marietta, Ohio, plans to build a new medical center for $20 million in Athens, Ohio.



Tampa, Fla.-based BayCare seeks to open a new hospital in Manatee County, Fla., by the end of 2025.



Penn Highlands Healthcare in Tyrone, Pa., announced it plans to construct a new $22 million behavioral health center.