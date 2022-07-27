Pennsylvania hospital to open $22M behavioral health center

Tyrone, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare plans to open a $22 million behavioral health center, The Bradford Era reported July 27.

The Stern Center for Behavioral Health will feature both inpatient and outpatient care, as well as 44 child and adolescent beds.

"The need for behavioral health services for children and adolescents has never been greater," said John Sutika, president of Penn Highlands DuBois. "At Penn Highlands Healthcare, we recognize the importance of providing the care that these children and teens require in order to better cope with the situations they face and to be mentally, emotionally and behaviorally prepared for daily living."

The center includes a walk-in clinic for pediatric patients and adults, a courtyard and an atrium.

The system will undergo a $39 million second phase, with 22 additional adult beds, an eight-bed high-acuity unit and a remodel of 20 existing beds for substance use treatment, leading to a total of 118 beds.