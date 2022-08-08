AdventHealth unveils plan for former theme park

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has released details about the project it has planned for The Holy Land Experience theme park site in Orlando, Fla., that it bought last year, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth finalized the purchase of the shuttered theme park Aug. 2, 2021, for $32 million. The health system recently filed paperwork with the city of Orlando for a three-phase project on the site, according to the report.

AdventHealth has released details about the first phase of the project as it continues to work through the planning and design process. The first phase would include building a 24-bed freestanding emergency department with a helipad, according to the report.

The health system plans to demolish all existing buildings on the 14-acre site.



