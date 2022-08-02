Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital plans $71.8M expansion

Memorial Hermann Cypress (Texas) Hospital will grow by 185,000 square feet and add more than 500 parking spaces as part of a $71.8 million project it expects to complete in two years, the health system said July 28.

The project will add 40 beds, a second professional office building and a parking garage. A new sports medicine and human performance facility will be included as well.

Jerry Ashworth, senior vice president and hospital CEO, said population growth in the community requires strategic planning to meet patient needs.

"The growth within Cypress has been extremely exciting, but it also means we have to make sure we are doing our best to appropriately grow in order to provide the level of care that the community has come to expect," Mr. Ashworth said in a health system news release.