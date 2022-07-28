Memorial Health System plans $20M expansion

Marietta, Ohio-based Memorial Health System is planning a $20 million, four-story medical center in Athens, Ohio, WOUB, an NPR affiliate, reported July 27.

"We believe that we have the patient base, and we have heard from people who can't wait to have our services in Athens County. People are very excited to have that option," Jennifer Offenberger, associate vice president of service excellence, told the publication. "When you hear from the voices of the community, when you hear from our patients and our providers that there is a need and they want those options, we look forward to providing that."

Though it will not offer inpatient services, the new facility will offer outpatient services such as obstetrics, gynecology, lab services, CT scans, X-rays and ultrasounds, as well as emergency care.

The second and third floors of the medical center will include physician clinics and radiology care, while the fourth floor will be surgical rooms and outpatient services.

Memorial Health System plans to open the new facility by July 2023 and currently has two other facilities in Athens for primary and specialty care.