WakeMed seeks approval to build 2 hospitals

Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed filed two certificates of need with the state of North Carolina to build a 45-bed acute care hospital and a 150-bed mental health hospital.

WakeMed says the community has experienced unprecedented growth leading to an influx of emergency room visits and mental health patients, an increase of 40,000 visits yearly since the beginning of the pandemic, according to an Aug 15. news release from the health system.

Donald Gintzig, president and CEO of WakeMed Health & Hospitals, said these projects reflect the communitywide commitment to providing greater access to healthcare.

"We know our region will continue to grow. It's a great place to live, work and raise a family. We have to plan today to meet the needs of an even larger community in the future. These two new facilities will help us do that," Mr. Gintzig said.