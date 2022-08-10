UChicago Medicine breaks ground on $121M multispecialty care facility

UChicago Medicine has broken ground on a two-story, 130,000-square-foot multispecialty care center and microhospital in Crown Point, Ind.

The facility will be UChicago Medicine's largest off-site facility and first freestanding building in Indiana and is expected to open in spring 2024, according to an Aug. 10 news release from real estate developer PMB.

The initiative for the facility was first announced in October 2021. Hospital leadership worked with partners in the project and Crown Point officials to ensure the facility would meet incoming healthcare demands of the Northwest Indiana community.

Some of the components of the care facility include a comprehensive cancer center with infusion therapy, radiation, medical and surgical oncology, as well as an imaging center with MRI, CT, PET, X-ray and ultrasound capabilities.

In addition to PMB, other partners include Walsh Construction and architecture and design firm Perkins & Will.