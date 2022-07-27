BayCare plans 17th hospital

Tampa, Fla.-based BayCare plans to open its 17th hospital in Manatee County, Fla., by the end of 2025.

"As with all our hospitals and services, our mission in Manatee County is to improve the health of all we serve," Tommy Inzina, BayCare president and CEO, said in a press release July 27. "That means when we build this hospital, we will extend to Manatee residents our longstanding tradition of Community Benefit."

The new hospital will provide more accessible care for residents in Manatee County.

BayCare is still waiting on approval for zoning, but currently has hospitals in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties.

The health system already operates its home health service in Manatee County.