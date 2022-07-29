New Jersey hospital unveils $100M expansion

Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center unveiled a $100 million, 60,000-square-foot expansion of its emergency department, according to a July 28 report from New Jersey Advance Media.

The expansion includes a new pediatric emergency department, more treatment rooms, and surgical suites.

Jersey City Medical Center is part of RWJBarnabas Health system and one of New Jersey's seven level 2 trauma Centers.

RWJBarnabas Health President Mark E. Manigan said that the emergency department is in one of the fastest-growing regions in the Garden State.

"A major upgrade is not only welcome news, but it is also necessary. Now more than ever, Hudson County residents don’t have to travel far to receive the most advanced care available," Mr. Manigan said.

The pediatric emergency department expansion was partly funded by a gift from the Abercrombie Guild.