Sarasota Memorial plans new hospital

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital is planning a new hospital in North Port, Fla., ABC affiliate WSSB reported Aug. 4.

While size, cost and a timeline for construction are still being decided, the hospital has begun its planning on a 32-acre property.

The new location will be designed to withstand hurricanes and provide acute, emergency and surgical care. Medical office buildings for specialty and primary physicians will also be included.

North Port city leaders along with hospital leaders will meet Aug. 9 to finalize the proposal.