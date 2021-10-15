12 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last three weeks:

1. U of Iowa breaks ground on $395M hospital campus

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics broke ground Oct. 14 on its hospital campus in North Liberty, Iowa.

2. Riverside Health System proposes 50-bed hospital in Virginia

Riverside Health System in Newport News, Va., is planning to build a 50-bed hospital in Virginia.

3. IU Health to open $557M hospital Dec. 5

Indiana University Health will open its $557 million, 364-bed replacement hospital Dec. 5, the Indianapolis-based system said Oct. 11.

4. AdventHealth opens $150M Kansas hospital

AdventHealth on Oct. 7 opened its 38-bed, $150 million hospital in Overland Park, Kan.

5. Ascension Wisconsin opens hospital

Ascension Wisconsin opened its 33,000-square-foot neighborhood hospital in Waukesha Oct. 13, the third of its three new hospitals.

6. Penn State opens 110-bed hospital Oct. 1

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health opened a 300,000-square-foot, 110-bed hospital Oct. 1.

7. CHS to open Indiana hospital in November

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network, part of Community Health Systems, is opening a new 60-bed hospital Nov. 13.

8. UC San Diego wins approval for $2.5B medical campus modernization

University of California San Diego Medical Center won approval to begin a modernization of its aging medical campus that is slated to cost $2.5 billion.

9. Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford begins microhospital construction

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford broke ground on its $25 million, 32,000-square-foot microhospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

10. Sentara Healthcare breaks ground on $158M medical campus with 80-bed hospital

Sentara Healthcare began its first phase building its new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Sept. 29, according to a press release from the organization.

11. Allegheny Health opens $345M hospital

Allegheny Health Network, a Pittsburgh-based health system owned by Highmark Health, opened its $345 million hospital in Wexford, Pa., Sept. 30.

12. Despite objections, UNC Health's proposed $252M hospital approved by state regulators

UNC Health's plan for a 40-bed hospital in the Durham, N.C., portion of Research Triangle Park was approved by state regulators.