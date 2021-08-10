11 hospital construction projects costing $1B+

Eleven hospitals and health systems announced, advanced or completed expansion and renovation projects with price tags of $1 billion or more since Jan. 1.

1. New Kaiser-Providence hospital to cost $1B, open in 2028

Kaiser Permanente and Providence Southern California expect to spend up to $1 billion on their joint hospital in Victorville, Calif.

2. Loma Linda University Medical Center to open $1.5B medical campus

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center moved patients to its new $1.5 billion medical campus Aug. 8.

3. New $1.4B hospital opens in El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas, is home to the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center, which opened July 11 after years of delays. The project cost was $1.4 billion.



4. Nationwide Children's unveils $3.3B investment in expansion, strategic plan

Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital unveiled a five-year, $3.3 billion strategic plan that includes building new facilities.

5. UPMC forges ahead with $2B investment in 3 specialty hospitals

Pittsburgh-based UPMC is moving forward on its $2 billion investment to build three digitally centered specialty hospitals.

6. St. Jude plans $11.5B, 6-year expansion

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., is launching a six-year, $11.5 billion expansion to improve research and advance clinical treatment for children. St. Jude plans to spend at least $1.9 billion on construction.

7. Mass General Hospital submits plans to city for $1.9B expansion

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital submitted plans to city officials April 22 for its $1.9 billion expansion.

8. New Jersey's University Hospital eyes $1B upgrade

University Hospital in Newark, N.J., is setting its sights on a major upgrade with a price tag of $1 billion.

9. UC Davis Health plans $3.75B expansion

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health plans to invest $3.75 billion into a campus expansion that includes ensuring the campus meets the state's new earthquake safety mandates.

10. Mayo-backed Destination Medical Center, a $5.6B project in Rochester, moves forward

Destination Medical Center, a $5.6 billion public-private project backed by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is forging ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayo Clinic is investing $3.2 billion into the project.

11. UC Irvine gets OK to build $1B hospital campus

University of California Irvine plans to build a $1 billion hospital campus that will house a 144-bed acute care facility, ambulatory care center and cancer center.