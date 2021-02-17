10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Ten hospitals or health systems have announced, advanced or completed construction projects since Feb. 8:

1. Adena Health to build replacement facility for 25-bed hospital it will acquire

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System plans to build a replacement facility for Fayette County Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital that will become Adena's fourth hospital.

2. U of Central Florida, HCA to open $175M teaching hospital March 1

Orlando-based University of Central Florida and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plan to open their jointly owned $175 million hospital March 1.

3. OhioHealth to build hospital in Pickerington

OhioHealth plans to build its 13th hospital on its existing Pickerington (Ohio) Medical Campus, the nonprofit Columbus-based health system said last week.

4. Catholic Health plans to buy 104 acres for new hospital

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health inked an agreement to buy 104 acres of land to build a hospital in Lockport, N.Y.

5. Lexington Medical Center to open phase 1 of outpatient clinic in March

West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center plans to open part of its 225,000-square-foot outpatient clinic in March.

6. HCA to open Colorado hospital March 1

Denver-based HealthOne, part of HCA Healthcare, has built a hospital for the first time in 18 years.

7. Christus Health to build corporate headquarters in Texas

Christus Health plans to build an international corporate headquarters in the Las Colinas area of Irving, Texas, where it has been leasing space, the organization said Feb. 12.

8. Louisiana hospital to build replacement facility

Allen Parish Hospital in Kinder, La., is planning to build a hospital that will serve as a replacement facility.

9. Mayo-backed Destination Medical Center, a $5.6B project in Rochester, moves forward

Destination Medical Center, a $5.6 billion public-private project backed by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is forging ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

10. Ascension St. John, Encompass Health to build 40-bed rehab hospital in Oklahoma

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health and Tulsa, Okla.-based Ascension St. John said Feb. 8 they plan to build a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Owasso, Okla.

