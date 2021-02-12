Christus Health to build corporate headquarters in Texas

Christus Health plans to build an international corporate headquarters in the Las Colinas area of Irving, Texas, where it has been leasing space, the organization said Feb. 12.

Through the new corporate office, Christus will invest in the Irving community, a suburb of Dallas where the international Catholic, faith-based health system has its current headquarters. Plans for the 400,000-plus square-foot office include a building of 13-15 stories, as well as a 10-story parking garage. Christus is finalizing the purchase of land where it expects to build, with completion planned by 2023.

"We're excited about our new office space," Ernie Sadau, president and CEO of Christus, said in a news release. "But honestly, this announcement is about more than just a building. It's about the great work that's going to be done there," he said, adding that the project "will allow our associates to do their best work and support our caregivers and all our ministries from Santa Fe, (N.M.), to Santiago, (Chile)."

Over the last nine years, Christus has grown from 30,000 to 45,000 employees in four countries and from $4.5 billion to over $8 billion in assets under management.

Read more about the project here.

More articles on capital projects:

DC hospital damaged in explosion; injuries reported

UHS buys 32 acres in Florida for medical campus

6 health systems opening hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.