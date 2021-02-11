8 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them since Feb. 1:

1. Louisiana hospital to build replacement facility

Allen Parish Hospital in Kinder, La., is planning to build a hospital that will serve as a replacement facility.

2. Ascension St. John, Encompass Health to build 40-bed rehab hospital in Oklahoma

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health and Tulsa, Okla.-based Ascension St. John said Feb. 8 they plan to build a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Owasso, Okla.

3. Arizona city to get its first full-service hospital

QHR Health, a subsidiary of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health, will provide management, advisory and business operational services to a hospital in Arizona slated to open next year.

4. Kettering Health Network to build Ohio hospital

Dayton, Ohio-based Kettering Health Network will build a one-story, 42,000-square-foot hospital in Springfield, Ohio.

5. Texas Children's to break ground on $450M Austin hospital this year

Texas Children's Hospital, based in Houston, plans to break ground on its $450 million freestanding women and children's hospital in Austin.

6. Dell Children's to break ground on $191M Austin hospital this spring

Dell Children's Medical Center, part of the Ascension Seton network, plans to break ground this spring on its $191 million children's hospital in north Austin.

7. UHS buys 32 acres in Florida for medical campus

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services has purchased 32 acres of land in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., for a medical campus. UHS is seeking approval to build a 270-bed, 365,000-square-foot hospital, a four-story medical office building and 1,019 parking spaces on the medical campus.

8. ProHealth resumes building Wisconsin hospital

Pewaukee, Wis.-based ProHealth Care will resume construction of a Wisconsin hospital.

