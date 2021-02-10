Louisiana hospital to build replacement facility

Allen Parish Hospital in Kinder, La., is planning to build a hospital that will serve as a replacement facility, according to local news station KPLC TV.

The five-year project is expected to take place in three phases and cost $28 million to $35 million.

The first phase will add space for surgical services, a new emergency room, new lobby, lab and pharmacy services.

"We're really in need of a new hospital. It's outdated, it's not up to code. We really need a replacement hospital at this point in time," Allen Parish Hospital CEO Jaqueline Reviel told KPLC TV.

