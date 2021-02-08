Ascension St. John, Encompass Health to build 40-bed rehab hospital in Oklahoma

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health and Tulsa, Okla.-based Ascension St. John said Feb. 8 they plan to build a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Owasso, Okla.

The facility will offer a range of services, including 24-hour nursing care and physical, occupational and speech therapy.

This would be the second hospital in Ascension and Encompass' joint venture. The first hospital, Broken Arrow (Okla.) Hospital, opened in 2016.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Encompass Health on this rehabilitation hospital in Owasso. This new facility represents our commitment to providing accessible, personalized care for our patients," said Ascension St. John Regional President and COO Mike McBride "We are very pleased to expand our rehabilitation services for the communities we serve."

