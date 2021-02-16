Lexington Medical Center to open phase 1 of outpatient clinic in March

West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center plans to open part of its 225,000-square-foot outpatient clinic in March, according to the Lexington Chronicle.

The new building, Lexington Medical Center Northeast, will open in phases. The first phase will offer urgent care, imaging services and physical therapy.

Lexington Medical Center also plans to open three operating rooms for a variety of outpatient surgeries this summer.

Construction of the facility began in June 2019.

More articles on capital projects:

Mayo-backed Destination Medical Center, a $5.6B project in Rochester, moves forward

Kettering Health Network to build Ohio hospital

Piedmont to build 100-bed South Carolina hospital, ending yearslong legal battle

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.