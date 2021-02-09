7 hospitals buying land for expansions

Below are seven hospitals or health systems that purchased or announced plans to buy land for expansions in the last six months, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. UHS buys 32 acres in Florida for medical campus

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services has purchased 32 acres of land in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., for a medical campus.

2. Cleveland Clinic buys 44 acres in Florida

Cleveland Clinic Florida purchased 44 acres of land in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for $5.7 million.

3. Orlando Health buys 80 acres for medical campus

Orlando (Fla.) Health finalized its purchase of 80 acres of land in Lakeland, Fla., which it will use to build a medical campus with a 360-bed hospital.

4. Inova buys more land for Virginia hospital campus

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System has purchased more land for its new hospital campus.

5. HCA buys land, plans freestanding ED

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has purchased a plot of land in Tennessee to build a freestanding emergency department.

6. South Carolina hospital buys land for expansion

The board of Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center agreed to buy a 6.5-acre plot of land for an expansion.

7. University Health System to buy land in San Antonio for new hospital

San Antonio-based University Health System plans to buy an 80-acre parcel of land to build a second hospital.

