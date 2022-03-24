10 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since March 18.

Jane Appleby, MD, has been named the chief medical officer of Trident Health in Charleston, S.C.



Caroline Burris was named COO of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach.



Hermelina Zabala, MSN, has been promoted to senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, N.Y., from her previous role as assistant vice president of quality assurance and nursing operations.



Mary K.E. Maples has been named interim president and CEO of Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital.



Jodi Howe will step down as CFO of Jones Memorial Hospital and St. James Hospital — both owned by Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine.



Jill Ostrem has been named president of two hospitals, Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn., and United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. — both a part of Allina Health.



Debra Potempa, MSN, RN, was named president of Parkview Wabash (Ind.) Hospital.



Sammie Cribbs, MSN, APRN, was appointed CEO of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.



Michele Laas, BSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of Sedalia, Miss.-based Bothwell Regional Health Center.



Teresa Dean Malcolm, MD, was named vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health.