13 hospitals, health systems launching telehealth services

Here are 13 hospitals and health systems that implemented telehealth technology and services in January:

1. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera announced plans to open its telehealth education center in February to expand its existing Avera eCare campus.

2. Dublin, Ga.-based Carl Vinson Veterans Affairs Medical Center launched a service this month that allows veterans to have virtual visits with their out-of-state healthcare providers.

3. Cleveland-based MetroHealth System expanded its number of retail health clinics at Discount Drug Mart stores across Ohio.

4. University of Virginia Health System began offering a new telemedicine-based program to cancer survivors who live in rural areas to help cope with the stress of their diagnosis post treatment.

5. Renton, Wash.-based Providence announced Jan. 14 that it will offer virtual care services to patients in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana and California.

6. Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System rolled out telemedicine services for the intensive care unit at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Ill.

7. Cambridge (Minn.) Medical Center, part of Minneapolis-based Allina Health, teamed up with Children's Minnesota to expand its virtual care capabilities for neonatal patients.

8. Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center implemented telemedicine services to support its intensive care unit and coronary care unit patients.

9. Phoenix, Ariz.-based Banner Health selected eVisit and VeeMed, two virtual care providers, to build a comprehensive telehealth platform spanning ambulatory and acute care.

10. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health unveiled its new mobile stroke unit, equipped with telemedicine technology.

11. Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network partnered with the Boyertown (Pa.) Community Ambulance Service on a mobile unit that uses virtual care technology to help treat stroke patients.

12. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare oncologist and cancer experts will now use telehealth technology to treat patients at Sanpete Valley Hospital in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

13. Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center will begin offering telehealth services to pediatric patients through a program with the state's mental health department program.

