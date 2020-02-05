Providence targets clinician burnout by expanding virtual mental health services for employees

Renton, Wash.-based Providence on Feb. 5 unveiled its latest initiative to combat healthcare provider burnout: a telehealth-based behavioral health concierge for its employees.

Providence created the new offering, called Telebehavioral Health Concierge, to provide its employees same-day or next-day virtual access to licensed mental health professionals who can help address burnout and other mental health concerns.

The service is now available to 40,000 employees and family members of Providence organizations as well as partners across Washington, including Providence Health & Services. The health system plans to roll out the service to its remaining partner organizations, which will affect 119,000 more employees across seven states, by the end of the year.

An estimated 44 percent of healthcare providers experience symptoms of burnout, including stress, anxiety and depression, according to a 2019 Medscape report.

"We heal others best when we are healthy ourselves, mind, body and spirit," said Amy Compton Phillips, MD, executive vice president and CCO at Providence. "The Telebehavioral Health Concierge is one way to support the well-being of all who serve in our facilities and communities. We're excited about seeing this innovative service scale and making it available to more people in need."

Providence launched a pilot of the Telebehavioral Health Concierge several months ago, according to a news release. Under the initiative, more than 1,100 virtual appointments were completed.

More articles on telehealth:

Children's Hospital Colorado launches remote virtual second opinions

How Teladoc Health approaches clinical quality, meets hospital virtual care needs

U of Mississippi partners with state for pediatric telehealth program

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.