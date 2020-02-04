Children's Hospital Colorado launches remote virtual second opinions

Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora is now providing remote second opinions via health advisory firm PinnacleCare's virtual care platform, according to a Feb. 3 news release.

Under the agreement, PinnacleCare's individual, family and employer group members can now connect with Children's Colorado specialists for second opinions without needing to travel. PinnacleCare's network includes 3.5 million members.

"We are very excited to support children and providers all over the country by offering second opinions," said Raphe Schwartz, chief strategy officer at Children's Colorado. "By providing this service we can help kids get the pediatric expertise they need while keeping them close to home."

The virtual second opinion services include the collection and transfer of medical records and images, a review of medical records by a health advisor and a written consultation report by a physician from Children's Colorado.

